Toggle Menu
Viral video: ITBP personnel shield Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from stoneshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-itbp-personnel-shield-amarnath-yatra-pilgrims-from-shooting-stones-of-a-waterfall-5817405/

Viral video: ITBP personnel shield Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from stones

As the video of the Himveers protecting the pilgrims went viral online, many took to social media to lauds them for their relentless service and selfless act of putting the lives of the citizens first.

amarnath yatra, amarnath yatra routes, ITBP personnel amarnath yatra, ITBP personnel guard amarnath pilgrims, ITBP personnel shield pilgrims, viral videos, indian express
The soldiers were seen protecting pilgrims from shooting stones on a footbridge from a high altitude waterfall point on Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra.

As the Amarnath yatra continues amid tight security, a video of security personnel protecting pilgrims from natural hazards is getting a lot of attention online. Videos of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel protecting pilgrims from falling stones using shields are going viral.

Marking the beginning of 46-day long yatra to the Amarnath shrine in the Himalayas on July 1, four batches of pilgrims have started their journey in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Pilgrims from all over the country visit the state to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir every year and it’s only made possible with the help of locals and security forces. ‘

As the pilgrims travel through two rigorous routes — the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal, the jawans were seen protecting people on the second route near a waterfall.

As the video of the security forces protecting the pilgrims went viral online, many took to social media to laud them for their service and selfless actions.

Over 20,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine so far. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 15.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Hyderabad traffic police installs LED lights at crossings that mirror signals
2 A flight attendant’s quirky safety demonstration is breaking the internet
3 People respond to Budget 2019 with memes after no change in tax slabs, fuel prices rise