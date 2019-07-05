Viral video: ITBP personnel shield Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from stones

As the Amarnath yatra continues amid tight security, a video of security personnel protecting pilgrims from natural hazards is getting a lot of attention online. Videos of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel protecting pilgrims from falling stones using shields are going viral.

Marking the beginning of 46-day long yatra to the Amarnath shrine in the Himalayas on July 1, four batches of pilgrims have started their journey in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Pilgrims from all over the country visit the state to pay obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir every year and it’s only made possible with the help of locals and security forces. ‘

As the pilgrims travel through two rigorous routes — the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag and the shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal, the jawans were seen protecting people on the second route near a waterfall.

ITBP personnel guarding the moving yatries from shooting stones on a foot bridge from a high altitude waterfall point on Baltal route of #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/LkOsthMnXN — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 5, 2019

ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fVSIYEzn8x — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

As the video of the security forces protecting the pilgrims went viral online, many took to social media to laud them for their service and selfless actions.

Oh…

Shows to the lengths to which these brave men go to protect the yatris.

Hats off to them. — DhartiPutra1942 (@DPutra1942) July 4, 2019

Over 20,000 pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine so far. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 15.