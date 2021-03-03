Watch: Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts again, spews ash 5 km into the sky

Though no injuries have been reported, locals have been advised to stay around 3km away from the crater.

Indonesia’s active volcano Mount Sinabung erupted again, sending plumes of hot ash shooting up in the sky. Located in North Sumatra, the volcano had been inactive for years before erupting in 2010, post which it has continued to remain active.

According to an ABC report, the volcano erupted on Tuesday sending ash and volcanic residue as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) in the sky.

The volcano is among the 120 other active volcanoes in the country that are located on the Ring of Fire, which is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines that is encircling the Pacific Ocean, the news website stated.

Though no injuries have been reported, locals have been advised to stay 3 km away from the crater, stated a BBC report.