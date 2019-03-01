Watch: Chennai teen piano prodigy wows audience by playing blindfolded on Ellen Show

Indian piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, who took the internet by storm with his opening performance at ‘The World’s Best’ show, recently made an appearance on The Ellen Show and blew the audience’s mind. The 13-year-old from Chennai spoke about his love and passion for music and how he mastered playing two pianos at the same time. And then, he played a piece composed by Mozart blindfolded!

Talking to DeGeneres on the show, the young musician explained how he can simultaneously play two different songs on two instruments, wowing the audience.

“So, it’s like, for example in my left hand I can play Mission Impossible, and on my right hand, I can play Harry Potter simultaneously. So both are different time signatures,” he said.

He then stunned the audience by playing Mozart’s “Turkish March” blindfolded and in just a day, the video has garnered over 2.5 million views on Facebook alone.

Many lauded him for his skills, and his humility. As the video was viewed across the world, some joked about what their kids can or cannot do simultaneously.

