WATCH: Indian and Chinese troops perform bhangra after joint military exercise

As troops of India and China got together for the 7th Sino-India joint exercise Hand-in-Hand 2018 at Chengdu in China, the soldiers from both side shared a lighter moment dancing. Now, the video of the Indian army teaching their Chinese counterpart Bhangra steps has delighted people online. With the video uploaded on the Indian Army’s official Instagram and Twitter handle, it has created a huge buzz online and people are thrilled to see this kind of ‘quirky’ joint exercise.

Sharing the video on multiple platforms, the ADG PI – Indian Army wrote, “Troops of Indian Army & Chinese Army sharing lighter moments after practicing gruesome Battle Obstacle Course.” With over 75,000 views in less than six hours since it was uploaded on Instagram, people appreciated the efforts and said music and dance is a great way to build camaraderie.

Watch the video here:

The aim of the exercise is to build and promote close relations between armies of both the countries and to enhance the ability of the joint exercise commander to take military contingents of both nations under command. The exercise will involve tactical level operations in an international counterinsurgency/ counter-terrorism environment under UN mandate, the army said in a press release.

Company size contingents of 11 SIKHLI from Indian Army and a regiment from Tibetan Military District of People’s Liberation Army participated in the exercise, the statement added. The Indian contingent was led by Col Puneet Pratap Singh Tomar, Commanding Officer, 11 SIKHLI, while the Chinese contingent was led by Col Zhou Jun. Major General Kuang Dewang.