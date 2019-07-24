Toggle Menu
Viral Video: Good Samaritans rescue driver after truck turns turtle on busy highwayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-incredible-roadside-rescue-by-handful-of-good-samaritans-5844317/

Viral Video: Good Samaritans rescue driver after truck turns turtle on busy highway

The aerial footage has been viewed over seven lakh times and has collected over three lakh likes on Twitter, with many people praising the group for saving the truck driver.

Trending, Road side rescue video, Viral resuce video, Illionis road side rescue, Viral video, Illionis viral road side rescue, Social Media viral videos Indian Express
With a collective effort, the group flipped the truck and pulled out the driver, who was rescued with little injuries.

A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a crash victim who was trapped inside a pick-up truck after the vehicle turned turtle on a busy Illinois highway. The video, which went viral after it was tweeted by ABC Chicago station, shows a speeding truck spinning out of control and flipping over, trapping the driver inside.

ALSO READ | Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits

Seeing the tragedy, a group of good Samaritans quickly reached the spot and flipped the truck back on its side so the driver, who has been identified as one Orlando Hernandez, could escape. The driver finally managed to come out with only a few scrapes and cuts.

The aerial footage has been viewed over seven lakh times and has collected over three lakh likes on Twitter, with many people praising the group for saving the truck driver.

Many wrote about the commendable job done by the commuters and how they responded to the call for help instead of being mute spectators to the incident.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tej Pratap Yadav dresses up as lord Shiva to offer prayers in Patna, creates buzz on Twitter
2 Viral video: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from rod inches away from boat
3 PM Narendra Modi’s photo with a ‘very special friend’ is breaking the Internet