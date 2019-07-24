Viral Video: Good Samaritans rescue driver after truck turns turtle on busy highway

A group of good Samaritans came to the rescue of a crash victim who was trapped inside a pick-up truck after the vehicle turned turtle on a busy Illinois highway. The video, which went viral after it was tweeted by ABC Chicago station, shows a speeding truck spinning out of control and flipping over, trapping the driver inside.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Watch: Anupam Kher’s adorable interaction with a New York cabbie leaves netizens in splits

Seeing the tragedy, a group of good Samaritans quickly reached the spot and flipped the truck back on its side so the driver, who has been identified as one Orlando Hernandez, could escape. The driver finally managed to come out with only a few scrapes and cuts.

Good Samaritans stopped on both sides of the highway in a dramatic rescue of a pickup truck driver whose vehicle overturned in Illinois. The group banded together to flip the truck on its side and help the driver climb out of the truck. https://t.co/pgFkAYAIa2 pic.twitter.com/nCQcAsTJ4u — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2019

The aerial footage has been viewed over seven lakh times and has collected over three lakh likes on Twitter, with many people praising the group for saving the truck driver.

This is it. We should be helping each other. It’s amazing what we can do when we decide to work together. — Shrishanti (@Shrishanti2) July 22, 2019

This warms my heart so much!!! I LOVE good people stepping forward to help their fellow man. And there are literally angels waiting to step in when necessary. Everyday people are heroes in waiting. — Melanie Lauren (@Sweetemmilyn) July 23, 2019

American citizens of all races helping one another!!! That what this country is supposed to be about!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸. God bless all involved! — Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) July 23, 2019

So nice to see men that jump into action and not a whole bunch of spectators with their phones out as someone is in need of help👍🏽 #realmen — Liz❤️🇺🇸💙 (@howcaniNOT) July 23, 2019

They didn’t do it to be heroes, they did it to help out a fellow American. Someone was in desperate need, and these men answered the call to help. Out of the kindest of their hearts. They weren’t in it for the glory or the coverage. They were just trying to help. God Bless them — Morgan Ellis (@Morgan1799) July 22, 2019

This brought tears to my eyes. Black, White, Latino, young and old. THIS is America and it’s beautiful!!! — Marie 🗽🌊 🦅 BE A VOTER!!!! (@Merrirrro) July 23, 2019

Awesome, guys!!!! I knew there were still good people around. — Rebecca Ballard (@BeppyB) July 22, 2019

You are all heroes, every one of you! 😇 pic.twitter.com/PuFK29st7T — Ladybug (@ChelseaStarfish) July 22, 2019

Many wrote about the commendable job done by the commuters and how they responded to the call for help instead of being mute spectators to the incident.