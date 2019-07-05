Watch: Hyderabad traffic police installs LED lights at crossings that mirror signals

In a bid to make motorists follow traffic rules, the Hyderabad traffic police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) installed changing LED lights at a zebra crossing in the city. The strip of LED lights was installed at the KBR Park traffic signal junction in the city recently, and a video of it has got everyone talking online.

The colour-changing lights, which mirror the traffic signal, were put up to encourage motorists to stop before pedestrian crossings since the lights are placed just before them. This innovative initiative was also taken to discourage pedestrians from jaywalking, especially at night. The row of lights is more visible and indicates exactly where vehicles are to stop.

The commissioner of Hyderabad Police tweeted a video of the lights in action :

New Traffic Signal in Hyderabad City pic.twitter.com/E8gp9aIIa6 — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) July 3, 2019

While speaking to news agency ANI, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police said, “We could see many commuters jumping signals in the city. To curb this, we have installed LED strip lights on the stop line at traffic junctions on a pilot basis.”

According to local reports, the pilot project, if proven successful, will be taken to other roads across the city of Hyderabad.