Watch: Huge python chases down tourists in South African safari

Tourists in a South African safari were scared to death when a huge python chased them on their tour. A video of the crazy incident is now going viral.

Advertising

In the video, a man spots the large python sitting underneath a boat they are trailing through a sandy path along dry grassland in Mozambique. Fearing the wheel of their trailing vehicle might harm the reptile, another man tries to pull the massive African Rock Python by its tail.

However, irked on being disturbed, the reptile charges towards a white Land Rover in front and tries to mount the car’s bonnet. Terrified by the alarming chase, the driver of the car, quickly goes behind the wheel to reverse the vehicle but the angry snake refuses too budge.

Watch the video here:

Instead of retreating, the video shows the python follows the fleeing vehicle chasing fast.

Luckily, the African Rock Python is non-venomous and is not known to prey on humans, however, is known to preys on big animals even like crocodiles.