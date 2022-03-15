Watch how this dolphin was freed from buoy line

A dolphin watch cruise in New Zealand freed a Hector’s dolphin that was stuck to a buoy line. In a video shared on their Facebook page, Akaroa Dolphin showed how they spotted the Hector’s dolphin last Friday with its tail tied to the buoy line.

The dolphin was struggling to get free with her calf was swimming around her. In the video, one can see the boat stopping near the dolphin and cutting the buoy line from the dolphin’s tail before it is released into the water.

According to Akaroa Dolphins, the incident occurred near Haylocks Bay, which is a marine reserve where fishing is not allowed. They also added in the video’s caption that they have never witnessed any dolphins being entangled in fishing nets or buoy lines.

The dolphin safari company advised people to not handle marine mammals on their own and instead, “Report any entangled/stranded/deceased marine mammal sightings to 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) immediately”.

The kind and prompt action by the company’s crew members earned much praise from the netizens. “Great work team Akaroa Dolphins, so good to know you were there at the right time for this mama dolphin – doesn’t bear thinking about what might have been had you not been out there. Keep up the good work – thanks,” a Facebook user commented on the video.

The Hector’s dolphin that was rescued in the video is endemic to New Zealand and is deemed endangered due to its declining population. In January this year, an endangered pink river dolphin was saved from a ‘shallow grave’ in Columbia.