Medical exam invigilators check students’ ears for bluetooth devices, leave Twitterati perplexed

A medical entrance exam is not easy and many a time we have come across news about how many aspirants resort to unlawful means to crack the exam. And now as regulations and measures get stricter, so has people’s jugaad. Don’t believe us? Check out this video going viral, where exam invigilators were seen checking the ears of students appearing for the exam to make sure there were no hidden Bluetooth headphones!

Advertising

Yes, the people responsible to monitor the exam use an Otoscope to check small Bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders. The video shared on Twitter garnered a lot of attention online and got many talking on the micro-blogging site.

Watch how students’ ears are checked for Bluetooth devices during medical entrance exam in the video here:

In India, where the annual medical entrance exam is a huge hurdle for tens of thousands, see how monitors walk around checking ears of students for hidden, small bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders. #jugaad pic.twitter.com/hBFyc0L6fK — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 20, 2018

Here’s what others had to say:

Seems like v complicated jugaad (though does generate employment). Why don’t they just figure out a way to jam the signals? — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) December 21, 2018

I’m fascinated by this. https://t.co/1suLu6U9jg — Emily Le Coz (@emily_lecoz) December 20, 2018

And who recorded this video 🤔 — 👨‍💻 (@iamsidqatar) December 20, 2018

This is nuts. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) December 20, 2018

They missed the Morse code shoe implants. — Hypnotic Mirage (@pauly_heinz) December 20, 2018