Medical exam invigilators check students’ ears for bluetooth devices, leave Twitterati perplexed

The people responsible to monitor the exam use an Otoscope to check small Bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders.

A medical entrance exam is not easy and many a time we have come across news about how many aspirants resort to unlawful means to crack the exam. And now as regulations and measures get stricter, so has people’s jugaad. Don’t believe us? Check out this video going viral, where exam invigilators were seen checking the ears of students appearing for the exam to make sure there were no hidden Bluetooth headphones!

Yes, the people responsible to monitor the exam use an Otoscope to check small Bluetooth ear-buds that might be used to relay exam answers from outsiders. The video shared on Twitter garnered a lot of attention online and got many talking on the micro-blogging site.

