Watch: Hong Kong protesters wash pigeon affected by tear gas

In a set of videos going viral, a group of young boys and girls in Hong Kong are seen washing a pigeon with water after it was reportedly affected by the chemicals released by tear gas shells. With paper towels and drinking water, the concerned demonstrators were seen carefully washing the eyes of the bird and cleaning its feathers. They even made sure it had some water.

As the violence escalated in Hong Kong on Sunday, with thousands of people rallying in several districts defying attempts by authorities to crack down, the riot police fired tear gas and hosed down protesters with water cannons. In several places the police used baton to disperse demonstrators.

The videos of the protesters helping the innocent bird was praised by many who said it highlighted the compassion of the demonstrators.

Watch the videos here:

As the videos went viral across the world after being shared on Reddit, many upvoted the post and lauded the young protesters for taking care of the injured bird.