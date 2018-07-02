WATCH: He-Man and Skeletor groove to ‘The Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing

This video of the both shaking it up on ‘The Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing has gone viral on the Internet, all over again. This video of the both shaking it up on ‘The Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing has gone viral on the Internet, all over again.

Those who have grown up watching superhero movies, other than the ones that DC and Marvel Comics gave us, would know He-Man’s sworn enemy was the Skeletor. Which is why, this video of the both shaking it up on ‘The Time of My Life’ from Dirty Dancing has gone viral on the Internet, all over again. While the spoof is an advertisement for a financial comparison site based out of the United Kingdom that was released in September 2017, it went viral again after a Facebook page shared it. Given how the fans of He-Man are used to seeing Skeletor as his archnemesis, this makes for a fun watch. For those who are not in the know, the song has the original cast, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, in the song sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, are seen moving seamlessly and gracefully together.

Watch the spoof here.

Watch the original song, here.

So, what do you think? He-Man and Skeletor forgetting their differences and dancing their hearts out?

