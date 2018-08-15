Watch: Woman faints, her dog rides in ambulance to accompany her to hospital

The golden retriever refuses to leave the side of his owner (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube) The golden retriever refuses to leave the side of his owner (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube)

The city of Daqing, Heilongjiang in China witnessed a heartwarming incident when a pet dog refused to leave the side of his owner after she fainted. The video, which was shared on the social media accounts of People’s Daily, shows a golden retriever circling around the woman while she was on a stretcher. Refusing to leave her alone, the anxious dog attempted to jump on the stretcher several times before finally hopping into the ambulance.

The incident has touched the hearts of many, including the paramedics. One of the nurses says in the video, “Under normal circumstances, pets are not allowed on the ambulances, but the medical staff made an exception for him.” The unnamed woman also reciprocated the affection by hugging him when she woke up.

Watch the video here:

