Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Watch: Woman faints, her dog rides in ambulance to accompany her to hospital

The city of Daqing, Heilongjiang in China witnessed a heartwarming incident when a pet dog refused to leave the side of its owner after she fainted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2018 8:27:15 pm
golden retriever, golden retriever stays with owner, golden retriever viral video, The golden retriever refuses to leave the side of his owner (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube)
Related News

The city of Daqing, Heilongjiang in China witnessed a heartwarming incident when a pet dog refused to leave the side of his owner after she fainted. The video, which was shared on the social media accounts of People’s Daily, shows a golden retriever circling around the woman while she was on a stretcher. Refusing to leave her alone, the anxious dog attempted to jump on the stretcher several times before finally hopping into the ambulance.

The incident has touched the hearts of many, including the paramedics. One of the nurses says in the video, “Under normal circumstances, pets are not allowed on the ambulances, but the medical staff made an exception for him.” The unnamed woman also reciprocated the affection by hugging him when she woke up.

ALSO READ | Deaf dog keeps a 3-year-old girl safe; gets the tag of an honorary police pooch

Watch the video here:

Dogs are clearly human’s best friends. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement