Watch: Giant python rescued from a water tank in Una

A huge python was rescued from a water tank in an irrigation field at Jhamber village in Una, Himachal Pradesh. In the seven-minute clip, several rescuers could be seen engaged in relocating the snake, which was purportedly resting inside the water tank in order to escape the heat. Earlier this week, Una recorded maximum temperatures of 41 degrees celsius.

With the help of a rope tied to a wooden stick, the rescuers were finally able to bring out the reptile from the water tank. According to local reports, the snake wandered from the forest area to the village in search of water amid the scorching heat. The snake was then placed in a jute sack and released in the forest area away from the village.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.8 million views and reshared on several social media platforms.