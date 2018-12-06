Toggle Menu
Watch: George W. Bush passes candy to Michelle Obama at his father’s funeral

Bush took a moment to slip into the aisle and sneak something that appeared to be a piece of candy in Michelle Obama's hand while greeting all former presidents and their spouses, mirroring the sweet moment the two had while attending the funeral services of John McCain in September.

Former President George W. Bush slipped a candy into Michelle Obama’s hand during a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral. (Source: AP)

As top politicians gathered to attend the state funeral services for George W H Bush, his son George W Bush was spotted slipping a piece of candy to Michelle Obama. The sweet exchange caught on camera of grieving former US President and former first lady at the funeral services is now going viral.

Along with Donald Trump and Melania Trump, former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were seated in the first row of the Washington National Cathedral along with their spouses when Bush, the 43rd president took a moment to shake each of their hands.

During the exchange, Bush took a moment to slip into the aisle and sneak something that appeared to be a piece of candy in Michelle Obama’s hand, mirroring the sweet moment the two had while attending the funeral services of John McCain in September. As the former FLOTUS smiles reeving her treat, it’s evident that Bush takes the work of supplying her candies very seriously, as he reaches his pocket while approaching their row.

Watch the video here:

“President Bush and I…we are forever seatmates because of protocol, that’s how we sit at all the official functions, so he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather,” the former first lady had said in an appearance on NBC’s Today Show a month after McCain’s funeral.

