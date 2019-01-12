Watch video: For a gender reveal, best friends jump out of a plane!

Gender reveal is a hot trend right now, and people around the world are trying unusual and unique ways to make it grand and exciting. In Mexico, a couple parachuted out of an aeroplane to surprise their best friends with the news of the gender of their child.

Dakota Mclearn and his girlfriend parachuted out of an aeroplane to surprise expecting parents Kam and Alannah who eagerly sat on a pristine beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, at sunset.

Each of them tied smoke canisters to their shoes and blew pink coloured smoke mid-air to let them know IT’S A GIRL!

“I was just bawling,” said Alannah. “I literally just felt so many emotions when I saw that pink,” she added as seen in the video.