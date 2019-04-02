Watch: Florida woman rescues snake stuck in a beer can, video goes viral

Spotting a snake is scary and most would run away in the opposite direction after seeing it. But not Rosa Fond of Florida, who went to help a snake whose head was stuck in a beer can. With her bare arms and armed with only a branch of a tree, she proceeded to save the reptile even though she was extremely scared.

“I gotta save a snake! Oh God, I don’t know how I’m going to do this!” Fond could be heard saying nervously in the rescue video. Fond, who posted the video of the incident on Facebook, initially tried to free the snake by breaking the aluminium can seal. However, when the reptile started moving fiercely, the woman grabbed a stick to free the black racer snake from the can, while her two dogs watched.

“Please don’t bite me when you get out,” Fond can be heard while trying to save the snake. However, as she tried to pull the can to free the animal’s head, it clearly got agitated and even wrapped around her hand with its tail twice.

“How on earth did I get the courage to do this I have no idea!” Fond wrote on the Facebook post. “It was a battle but I saved her. All for the sake of the animals.”

Fond, who owns Humans and Animals United Rescue, said once she saw the snake she knew she had to save it — even though she is not a big fan of the slithery creatures. “[I] saw she was alive and started to panic but I knew I had to save her,” Fond told FOX 13. “Anyone else would have probably killed her… I couldn’t let her be hurt.”