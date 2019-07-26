Watch: Swarm of ducks brings traffic to a halt while crossing road in Kerala

Animal crossings bringing traffic to a standstill is not an unfamiliar sight in India. In a video going viral, Twitter user Amush Booshe showed how the traffic in Kerala’s Alappuzha city came to a halt when a flock of ducks made their way through the busy narrow streets.

In the video, the ducks are seen waddling their way through the traffic, in an almost orderly manner, while the traffic helplessly but patiently waits.

As soon as the video surfaced, Twitterati were in awe of the most disciplined mass movement of the flock, which was controlled by a lone woman with a mere stick.

Traffic Jam by Ducks, But I cant stop appreciating its discipline. Excelling unity and teamwork in crossing roads https://t.co/sziaHJyLN4 — Prasanth007 (@Prasanth00716) July 26, 2019

Oh God I have not this much ducks in Kerala! https://t.co/KHdWiiru0j — Sritharan (@sritharan54) July 25, 2019

Improve the quality of your weekend by watching the marching ducks of Kerala https://t.co/TzblQRl3Hs — Robin Baker (@robinalexbaker) July 26, 2019

This is so cute 😂😂♥️ ducks crossing a road in #Kerala https://t.co/FK2RsIMHZg — Mohammed Rayaan (@Rayaanwriter) July 25, 2019

((I’ve seen “duck farms” floating past on the Kerala backwaters before ~ but never herded down a busy road! 😂🙏🇮🇳🦆🦆)) — 🦚 Noor un Nisa 🙏 (@OrientalEnigma) July 26, 2019

Many of the netizens came forward to comment on the adorable coordination of the birds. A lot of people took the opportunity to comment on the traffic conditions in other parts of the country.