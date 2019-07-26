Toggle Menu
Watch: Swarm of ducks brings traffic to a halt while crossing road in Kerala

In the video, the ducks are seen waddling their way through the traffic, in an almost orderly manner, while the traffic helplessly but patiently waits.

Animal crossings bringing traffic to a standstill is not an unfamiliar sight in India. In a video going viral, Twitter user Amush Booshe showed how the traffic in Kerala’s Alappuzha city came to a halt when a flock of ducks made their way through the busy narrow streets.

As soon as the video surfaced, Twitterati were in awe of the most disciplined mass movement of the flock, which was controlled by a lone woman with a mere stick.

Many of the netizens came forward to comment on the adorable coordination of the birds. A lot of people took the opportunity to comment on the traffic conditions in other parts of the country.

