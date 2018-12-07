Watch: Ball of fire falls on Pakistani news anchor during live debate

In a bizarre incident, a ball of fire fell on a Pakistani news anchor while he was live on air and the footage of the incident has taken social media by storm. The anchor was moderating a live panel discussion when a ball of fire hit him out of nowhere, startling him.

In the video, the presenter asks the panellists, “Do you think it’s easy for extremists to cross the border in a group?” While he continues to speak, a loud popping sound is heard in the background. However, before anyone could make out where the sound came from, a ball of fire falls on the anchor. The anchor then quickly leaps out of his chair. The cause of the fire hasn’t been ascertained as yet.

What just happened with this news anchor? pic.twitter.com/RoYLekEit0 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 5, 2018

While the anchor was visibly shaken by the incident, the panellist continued to answer the question, oblivious to what happened in the studio. The footage has expectedly garnered a lot of reactions online.

