Watch: Ball of fire falls on Pakistani news anchor during live debate

The anchor was moderating a panel during the live broadcast when a ball of fire fell on him.

The unusual incident left people on social media in a frenzy. (Source: Naila Inayat/ Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a ball of fire fell on a Pakistani news anchor while he was live on air and the footage of the incident has taken social media by storm. The anchor was moderating a live panel discussion when a ball of fire hit him out of nowhere, startling him.

In the video, the presenter asks the panellists, “Do you think it’s easy for extremists to cross the border in a group?” While he continues to speak, a loud popping sound is heard in the background. However, before anyone could make out where the sound came from, a ball of fire falls on the anchor. The anchor then quickly leaps out of his chair. The cause of the fire hasn’t been ascertained as yet.

Watch the video here:

While the anchor was visibly shaken by the incident, the panellist continued to answer the question, oblivious to what happened in the studio. The footage has expectedly garnered a lot of reactions online.

