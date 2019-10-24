Toggle Menu
Watch: Chinese farmer comes across two-headed snake, video leaves netizens terrifiedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-farmer-in-china-finds-two-headed-snake-video-leaves-netizens-terrified-6086517/

Watch: Chinese farmer comes across two-headed snake, video leaves netizens terrified

However, this is not the first time a two-headed snake has been seen. In September this year, a two-headed baby copperhead snake found in Virginia.

snake, two headed snake, two headed snake china,
The tweet concludes by asking netizens if they have seen such “fantastic beasts” in their life.

A farmer in China got the shock of his life after he discovered a two-headed snake in his yard. A video of the reptile was shared on Twitter, terrifying many. Tweeted by People’s Daily, China, the 17-second clip shows the snake slithering across the farmer’s yard as it makes its way out well as well as a couple of still shots of the reptile.

“A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei, and escaped later,” read the post, which has gone viral on social media, making netizens wonder if anyone had seen such “fantastic beasts” in their life.

Watch the video here:

The viral clip triggered many reactions online, here take a look:

However, this is not the first time a two-headed snake has been seen. In September this year, a two-headed baby copperhead snake found in Virginia.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X