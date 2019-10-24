Watch: Chinese farmer comes across two-headed snake, video leaves netizens terrified

A farmer in China got the shock of his life after he discovered a two-headed snake in his yard. A video of the reptile was shared on Twitter, terrifying many. Tweeted by People’s Daily, China, the 17-second clip shows the snake slithering across the farmer’s yard as it makes its way out well as well as a couple of still shots of the reptile.
“A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei, and escaped later,” read the post, which has gone viral on social media, making netizens wonder if anyone had seen such “fantastic beasts” in their life.
Watch the video here:
A two-headed snake broke into a farmer’s yard in Shenzhou, N China’s Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any “fantastic beasts” in your life? pic.twitter.com/YKzU0IUdji
— People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) October 23, 2019
The viral clip triggered many reactions online, here take a look:
However, this is not the first time a two-headed snake has been seen. In September this year, a two-headed baby copperhead snake found in Virginia.