Watch: Elderly men stun all with their balancing act on America’s Got Talent

‘Age is just a number’ — we may hear it often but how often do we find instances where we can believe it wholeheartedly. Proving the statement just right, an elderly duo amazed the judges and audience at America’s Got Talent 2019 recently, and now a video of their performance has gone viral online.

Best friends Edson (54) and Leon (84) stunned all at the international talent show with their mind-boggling balancing stunt. Dressed in suave suits, the two men from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, set the stage on fire with their moves, leaving everyone gaping in surprise.

The duo’s sudden move of lifting another over the head just on one hand left everyone rooting for them. Performing to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Punk, the incredible stunt left everything thrilled.

With over 14 million views on Facebook and another million views on YouTube, the video has baffled people around the world.

“This was a surprise. It was exactly why we created this show, to find people like you. This was genuinely one of my favourite acts,” judge Simon Cowell remarked after the performance.