Watch: ‘Drunk’ man climbs up fence to sit on giraffe, gets tossed in air

In a bizarre incident, a visitor at a zoo climbed up the fence and decided to take a ride on a giraffe! Reportedly, the young man was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred and now, the video of his antics has gone viral.

Advertising

In the video being shared on Instagram, the young man is first seen trying to call the animal close to the enclosure fence, as the giraffe comes close to the enclosure boundary, the man, crossing the barricade, climbs the fence before patting the animal in a bid to win its trust. Moments later he lands on its neck.

However, things don’t go as planned for long as the giraffe tosses him off.

But his stupidity doesn’t end there and he tries to mount the giraffe over and over again, agitating the animal. In the last few moments of the video, the agitated animal can be seen making a move towards the man, who climbs out quickly and barely escapes.

The incident happened at Shymkent Zoo in Kazakhstan and the police are now looking for the offender for pulling off the stunt, reports Daily Mirror.