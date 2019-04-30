Watch: Dramatic moment when cop saved blind woman from approaching tram

In a jaw-dropping moment, a brave police officer in Spain was seen saving a woman from an approaching tram in the nick of time. The selfless act of the Spanish officer, caught on surveillance camera put on the streets, is now going viral.

In the footage doing rounds on social media, a blind woman is seen crossing the road with a guide stick in the hand. After crossing a few tracks on the street, the woman can be seen standing in the middle of the tram tracks and appears to be disorientated.

As the tram was approaching, the officer, who spotted the woman stranded on its way rushed from the other side to rescue her. The cop managed to lead her off the tracks and move her over to the sidewalks.

The incident took place at Villarejo station in the city of Granada in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.

The footage was released by Policía Local de Granada on social media and many lauded the cop for saving the woman just in time.