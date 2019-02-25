Toggle Menu
Watch: Donald Trump dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari has Netizens in splits

The video of 'Peshwa Trump' enjoying and dancing his hearts out with his troops in ethnic war wardrobe got a thumbs up from many Bollywood and Trump fans online.

This Ranveer Singh and Donald Trump mash-up video will make your day.

There is no dearth of entertaining content on the Internet and if it has something to do with Bollywood, desi fans can’t keep calm. Recently, someone morphed Donald Trump’s face onto Ranveer Singh performing Malhari and the outcome has got people rolling on the floor laughing.

The video shared on Twitter showing Trump shaking his leg to the peppy number from Bajirao Mastani portrayed as Peshwa has people intrigued online. Matching Singh’s zestful steps with Trump’s wide smile, made the video little uncanny. The video of ‘Peshwa Trump’ enjoying and dancing his hearts out with his troops in ethnic war wardrobe got a thumbs up from many Bollywood and Trump fans online.

Watch the video here:

Most found it hilarious, others started giving it meme treatment. Many who even did not know about the film enjoyed it.

