Watch: Donald Trump dancing to Ranveer Singh’s Malhari has Netizens in splits

There is no dearth of entertaining content on the Internet and if it has something to do with Bollywood, desi fans can’t keep calm. Recently, someone morphed Donald Trump’s face onto Ranveer Singh performing Malhari and the outcome has got people rolling on the floor laughing.

The video shared on Twitter showing Trump shaking his leg to the peppy number from Bajirao Mastani portrayed as Peshwa has people intrigued online. Matching Singh’s zestful steps with Trump’s wide smile, made the video little uncanny. The video of ‘Peshwa Trump’ enjoying and dancing his hearts out with his troops in ethnic war wardrobe got a thumbs up from many Bollywood and Trump fans online.

Most found it hilarious, others started giving it meme treatment. Many who even did not know about the film enjoyed it.

That feeling that you have when you know it’s going to be a good week… https://t.co/EPVIEehtCU — Graeme (@TheRealGString) February 25, 2019

I have no idea what on earth this is but it’s frickin’ awesome! @dashtalksmovies u know the movie? 😅 https://t.co/z8KY8foM43 — Alwyn Lau (@alwyn_lau) February 25, 2019

Hats off to your creativity 🤣🤣 https://t.co/MQzYGetWzt — harindra chaudhary (@harindrayoga) February 25, 2019

No matter your political persuasion, this is just creative and hilarious. H/t @triggerasaurus4 https://t.co/CXzNb1BojI — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) February 25, 2019

When I need a laugh, I just watch this again. https://t.co/oVyJyCmt4i — Amy (@sorandom) February 25, 2019

Wow! Cool and weird all at the same time lol https://t.co/nHWMPWwikq — Kj77 (@Kj7772992129) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar for best Male lead in a musical goes to…#Oscars #justdoit https://t.co/3w0ja3hNjX — Mike Dodor (@Thedodes) February 25, 2019

I just want to this is by far my favorite app on my phone. It never fails to entertain me. https://t.co/XrclSyZerH — Kimani B (@KimaniB_) February 25, 2019

Petition for a full song edit 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/9w5voM8T1k — Sean Manning (@Manning_Sean91) February 24, 2019

Great editing. There is much more stuff in Bollywood which you can relate with trump. — पाटील (@Patil_g_) February 23, 2019

Yes, I never laughed that much. Only watching Peshwa Warrior Trump made me laugh so hard Billions of thanks to you for making me laugh so hard. XOXO Feeling sooooooooo gooooooooooood :) — 🍀Rajee 🎬💗 (@momsfocus) February 23, 2019