Dog wears helmet, sets road safety example; video goes viral

A video of a dog wearing helmet while riding pillion on a bike has set an example on road safety. The video, captured on camera by a passerby on the streets of Tamil Nadu, is now going viral delighting many online.
In the footage shared on Twitter by a user, the dog is seen patiently sitting on the bike.
Watch the video here:
Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..
Really admiring the owner’s care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4
— Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020
While most found the video adorable, many were concerned about the pooch’s safety. Many criticising the man thought it was dangerous to take a dog as a pillion rider as it may at any point lose balance and hurt itself.
