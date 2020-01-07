Dog wears helmet, sets road safety example; video goes viral

The black dog was seen sitting behind a man with its hind legs spread on either side of the seat. The black dog was seen sitting behind a man with its hind legs spread on either side of the seat.

A video of a dog wearing helmet while riding pillion on a bike has set an example on road safety. The video, captured on camera by a passerby on the streets of Tamil Nadu, is now going viral delighting many online.

In the footage shared on Twitter by a user, the dog is seen patiently sitting on the bike.

Watch the video here:

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu.. Really admiring the owner’s care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

While most found the video adorable, many were concerned about the pooch’s safety. Many criticising the man thought it was dangerous to take a dog as a pillion rider as it may at any point lose balance and hurt itself.

Safety First 🥰

We are all the same. Treat each one with equal love and passion 🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/gdxPxDcOFt — 𝕊ᗩTYᗩᒍIT ᗪEᐯᑕᕼOᗯᗪᕼᑌᖇY (@shonti90) January 7, 2020

Ab toh kutte bhi samaj gaye….par kuch log nahin samajhte 🙄 https://t.co/mGCMUfgceI — Biduuu! (@Jackiebidu) January 7, 2020

If this doesn’t make your day, I don’t know what exactly will.. https://t.co/sONZkdvSN2 — Kiran Sonwal (@KiranSonwal) January 7, 2020

My god! Look at this doggo sitting like a bawse! 😭😭😭😭 But I’m still terrified for the doggo. https://t.co/mNEf1as5iT — Subiksha Raman (@subiksharaman) January 7, 2020

Absolutely. He’s endangering the poor animal’s life. Apart from the dog he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front. — Alfa Shenoy (@AlfaShenoy) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They’re not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் – Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020

