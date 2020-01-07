Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Dog wears helmet, sets road safety example; video goes viral

In the footage shared on Twitter by user, a black dog is seen patiently sitting behind the man donning a helmet, with its hind legs on either sides of the seat, with its front legs carefully placed on his shoulders.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 7:47:13 pm
The black dog was seen sitting behind a man with its hind legs spread on either side of the seat.

A video of a dog wearing helmet while riding pillion on a bike has set an example on road safety. The video, captured on camera by a passerby on the streets of Tamil Nadu, is now going viral delighting many online.

In the footage shared on Twitter by a user, the dog is seen patiently sitting on the bike.

Watch the video here:

While most found the video adorable, many were concerned about the pooch’s safety. Many criticising the man thought it was dangerous to take a dog as a pillion rider as it may at any point lose balance and hurt itself.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement