Watch: DJ Marshmello observes 2-minute silence for those killed in Pulwama attack

Musician DJ Marshmello was in India recently and toured across the country collaborating with singers, and dancing with Bollywood actors. But the musician also paid homage to the 40 CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama attack in Kashmir recently.

During his gig in Pune at the Vh1 Supersonic Festival, Marshmello observed a two-minute silence for the jawans killed in the suicide blast in Pulwama before starting his performance. Now, the video of his gesture is going viral.

As the moment of silence was observed on stage, a flag of India was also projected on a screen in the background. As the artist proposed the gesture, fans responded with thunderous applause.

“Before I start the show, I want to have a moment of silence for all the Indian soldiers that lost their lives in the terrorist attack,” he says in the video.

Watch the moment here:

“So many artistes performed at the festival, but it was only Marshmello, who remembered the jawans. I respect him even more now,” a fan told IANS at the concert.

Marshmello had taken to Twitter after the attack to offer his condolences.

My prayers go out to those affected by the Pulwama attack. 🙏🏼😢🇮🇳 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) February 15, 2019

Indians were moved by his gesture and thanked him for his support.

The musician also shared a photo of him holding the Indian flag at a gig and thanked Indian fans for all the love he had received.