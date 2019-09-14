Watch: Devotees make way for ambulance during Ganesh Visarjan in Pune

The ten-day celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end Friday with scores of people bidding adieu to the lord in joyous processions filled with music, dance, dhol and colours. Amid the commotion in Pune was a heartening sight — people making way for an ambulance.

In footage shared by news agency ANI, an ambulance is seen trying to make its way through the procession. But as a few men begun urging people to move aside for the emergency vehicle, others fall in line.

This video is winning hearts online. Watch:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

The gesture was caught on camera at Lakshmi Road in Pune. While many praised the crowds, others remarked that this should come naturally to people.

This is not the first time such a thing has happened in India. Earlier this year, in Puri, during rath yatra, a similar incident took place. It also comes at the heels of an incident in Hong Kong earlier this year, when millions of people made way for an ambulance during a protest march.