Watch: Delhi couple’s PDA on moving motorcycle stuns all

The video showed the woman sitting not behind the driver but on the fuel tank, with her legs crossed on the sides and kissing the man.

The incident took place near the crossing between Rajouri Garden and Kriti Nagar.

A video of a Delhi couple engaging in some PDA on a moving motorcycle is being shared widely on social media. The young couple’s extreme public display of affection on a busy road near New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden and Kriti Nagar crossing was caught on camera by another traveller.

The duo, who were riding without helmets, jumped lanes, and then sped away through traffic.

The video was also shared on Twitter by HGS Dhaliwal, a police official from Delhi. The video showed the woman sitting on the fuel tank of the motorcycle, with her legs crossed around the rider and kissing him.

While sharing the video, the IPS officer wrote that there are new sections needed in the Motor Vehicles Act to deal with such violations of traffic laws.

In the video, that is shot from inside another vehicle, a man is heard commenting about the couple’s reckless “stunt”, saying all limits have been crossed.

