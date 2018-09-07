Follow Us:
WATCH: Czech musicians and singers perform iconic Hindi songs for President Kovind in Prague

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 9:02:33 pm
Czech musicians and singers performed old Hindi classics for President Kovind and his wife. (Source: @rashtrapatibhvn/ Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is currently on an official visit to the Czech Republic, was left surprised by melodious performances of old Hindi songs by Czech musicians. Attending a reception by the Indo-Czech Association in Prague, he and his wife witnessed soulful renditions of iconic songs sung by Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

The India-Czech Sinfonietta Orchestra played the special tunes and Czech musicians and singers won hearts with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mumbai (Bombay) Meri Jaan’.

The night opened with the national anthem being played by the orchestra, which was conducted by Kolkata-born artist, Debashis Chowdhary.

