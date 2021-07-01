scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Watch: Crocodile wanders into Karnataka village, rescued later

According to a Forest Department official, the crocodile was captured from the Karnataka village and released in a nearby river.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 1, 2021 5:38:38 pm
Karnataka', crocodile Karnataka' Uttara Kannada, Karnataka' streets crocodile,. crocodile in karnataka, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsA crocodile wanders on a street after coming from the nearby River Kali, at Kogilabana village in Karwar district. (Source: PTI)

In a frightening incident, a crocodile was spotted at a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Thursday, triggering panic among the residents of the area.

A video of the incident, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms, features the reptile wandering around the area as people watch it from a distance. People alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot to rescue the crocodile.

According to a Forest Department official, the animal was later captured and released in a river. “The incident took place in Kogilabana village in Dandeli. We have captured the animal after which it was released to the Kali River which flows nearby.”

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier in 2019, during the Karnataka floods, a video of a crocodile resting on the roof of a submerged house had gone viral, triggering worrisome reactions among netizens. Here, take a look:

