Watch: Crocodile wanders into Karnataka village, rescued later

A crocodile wanders on a street after coming from the nearby River Kali, at Kogilabana village in Karwar district. (Source: PTI)

In a frightening incident, a crocodile was spotted at a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Thursday, triggering panic among the residents of the area.

A video of the incident, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms, features the reptile wandering around the area as people watch it from a distance. People alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot to rescue the crocodile.

According to a Forest Department official, the animal was later captured and released in a river. “The incident took place in Kogilabana village in Dandeli. We have captured the animal after which it was released to the Kali River which flows nearby.”

Watch the video here:

Crocodile spotted in a village in #Karnataka‘s Uttara Kannada district. Forest officials arrive at spot, capture the animal, release it to nearby Kali river. @IndianExpress Live updates: https://t.co/Wz5UI3Cqu0 pic.twitter.com/OsIQIpzWqH — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 1, 2021

However, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier in 2019, during the Karnataka floods, a video of a crocodile resting on the roof of a submerged house had gone viral, triggering worrisome reactions among netizens. Here, take a look: