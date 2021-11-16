scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Watch: Cat slurps milk as musicians join it for rare acoustic treat, netizens go wow

The video has a fluffy feline busily licking a spoon as a man adds beats and melody. Soon, others join in, playing an array of musical instruments and even adding some elegant vocals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 16, 2021 3:44:52 pm
cat vibing to music, nomnom cat edit, nomnom cat musican edit, Sherzod Ergashev cat duet, Sherzod Ergashev cat video, viral news, indian expressThe adorable edit is melting hearts online. (Source: @TheDebbieMia/ Twitter)

There’s nothing like a cute pet video when it comes to making people smile. Combine that with some music and the results are quite wholesome, in case you still remember the ‘vibing cat’ videos and memes. Now, musicians around the world have been playing their instruments in tune with a cat slurping milk from a spoon!

As whacky as that may sound, the video which has been breaking the internet has the fluffy feline busily licking a spoon as someone creates a TikTok duet video to add some beats and melody. Soon, others join in, playing an array of musical instruments from violin to trumpets and even adding some elegant vocals to round it out.

Called the musical edit with the ‘nomnom cat’, it is not only a big hit on TikTok, but has now left people on other platforms super impressed as well, with one post shared on Twitter recently garnering over 8.5 million views.

Originally created by Sherzod Ergashev, a popular musician from Uzbekistan, about three months ago just to have some fun with TikTok’s duet feature, the epic video and sound managed to strike a chord with people worldwide.

Moved by the growing trend as more and more artists joined the collab performance, Ergashev recently shared the 2-minute-long video on Instagram to celebrate the power of music.

Netizens can’t have enough of the cat jam, and many wished to join the trend with their own input.

