Watch: Cat slurps milk as musicians join it for rare acoustic treat, netizens go wow

There’s nothing like a cute pet video when it comes to making people smile. Combine that with some music and the results are quite wholesome, in case you still remember the ‘vibing cat’ videos and memes. Now, musicians around the world have been playing their instruments in tune with a cat slurping milk from a spoon!

As whacky as that may sound, the video which has been breaking the internet has the fluffy feline busily licking a spoon as someone creates a TikTok duet video to add some beats and melody. Soon, others join in, playing an array of musical instruments from violin to trumpets and even adding some elegant vocals to round it out.

Called the musical edit with the ‘nomnom cat’, it is not only a big hit on TikTok, but has now left people on other platforms super impressed as well, with one post shared on Twitter recently garnering over 8.5 million views.

The internet is magic sometimes. pic.twitter.com/qeVdNIbo92 — Debbie Mia (@TheDebbieMia) November 14, 2021

Originally created by Sherzod Ergashev, a popular musician from Uzbekistan, about three months ago just to have some fun with TikTok’s duet feature, the epic video and sound managed to strike a chord with people worldwide.

Moved by the growing trend as more and more artists joined the collab performance, Ergashev recently shared the 2-minute-long video on Instagram to celebrate the power of music.

Netizens can’t have enough of the cat jam, and many wished to join the trend with their own input.

