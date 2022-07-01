Watch: Car crashes onto electricity pole trying to avoid crash at intersection

Driving on relatively empty roads too can be quite dangerous if one encounters a vehicle suddenly on their path. The same happened recently to an SUV driver in the US who ended up hitting an electricity pole while trying to avert a car crash. The jaw-dropping moment caught on a security camera has now gone viral.

What appears to be a grey Toyota Highlander is seen speeding through a residential neighbourhood of San Pedro in Los Angeles. Near the T-bone intersection of the road, spotting the grey SUV, another car, Honda Element, is seen abruptly stopping. However, the Highlander loses its control and is seen skidding away on the pavement, bumping into a street lamp and pole knocking both down.

The accident caught on a doorbell camera from a house across the street shows the car soon toppling on its side, with sparks coming out from the electric wires hanging close to palm trees. As the grey car meets with the accident, the black Element driver is seen driving away without stopping to check.

Watch the video here:

Moments later, commuters are seen pulling over and rushing to help the driver as he slowly pulls himself out of the SUV and leaps onto the pavement.

According to ABC7 News, the dramatic crash led to a power outage in the area. The report added authorities are investigating the incident.

The person who shared the video told the news channel that the driver “appeared to be okay and took off from the crash scene”. However, many on social media highlighted the matter could have been worse had the two vehicles collided.