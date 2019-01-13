Toggle Menu
Watch: Bus driver goes beyond call of duty to save a toddler

Milwaukee County Transit Service driver Irena Ivic. (Youtube screengrab)

Irena Ivic, a Milwaukee County Transit Service bus driver went beyond the call of duty when she stopped to save a toddler running towards an intersection.

On a freezing cold day, Ivic was driving on a freeway overpass when she spotted a barefoot toddler, in a red onesie and diaper, heading towards an intersection.

She quickly stopped the bus and ran out to scoop up the 19-month-old, as seen in a video released by the County transit system.

Ivic then carried the child to the bus, where a passenger took off her winter coat and draped it around the little girl. As seen in the video, the little one soon fell asleep in Ivic’s arms.

“I’m just grateful I was in the right place at the right time,” Ivic was quoted as saying at a commendation ceremony held in her honour on Thursday.

Watch video here:

According to police, the little girl had been cold and scared but otherwise unharmed.

“Authorities eventually reunited the baby with its father,” County Transit System spokesman Matt Sliker said.

Officials believe that the toddler went missing after her mother had a mental health crisis. This is the ninth instance when a lost or missing child has been found by a Transit System driver in recent years, the statement said.

“I absolutely love kids. I used to be a teacher and I have children of my own, so I’m so happy I was able to help this sweet, innocent baby,” Ivic said.

