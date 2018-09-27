Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Watch: Seal slaps a man in the face with an octopus!

Paddling in the waters off the coast of Kaikōura in New Zealand, a man was stunned when an octopus was slammed hard on his face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 7:35:18 pm
seal slaps man, seal attacks man, seal slaps man with octopus, funny animal vs man videos, funny animal videos, animal attack videos, viral videos, indian express Kayaker gets slapped in face by octopus-carrying seal in New Zealand. (Source: taiyomasuda/ Instagram)
Related News

Kayaker Kyle Mulin has the story of a lifetime thanks to being hit in the face with an octopus by a seal.

Paddling off the coast of Kaikōura in New Zealand, Mulinder was stunned when an octopus was suddenly slammed hard in his face.

“I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face, ” he told Australia’s Seven News.

The moment was captured on a GoPro camera attached to his kayak and has had the world in splits.

Watch the video here:

Mulinder explained that they had seen the seal and giant octopus engaged in a duel for quite some time near their kayaks. After a while, it appeared that the male seal managed to get a grip on the octopus when it suddenly emerged out of the water and struck Mulinder in the face.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement