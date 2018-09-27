Watch: Seal slaps a man in the face with an octopus!

Kayaker gets slapped in face by octopus-carrying seal in New Zealand. (Source: taiyomasuda/ Instagram) Kayaker gets slapped in face by octopus-carrying seal in New Zealand. (Source: taiyomasuda/ Instagram)

Kayaker Kyle Mulin has the story of a lifetime thanks to being hit in the face with an octopus by a seal.

Paddling off the coast of Kaikōura in New Zealand, Mulinder was stunned when an octopus was suddenly slammed hard in his face.

“I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face, ” he told Australia’s Seven News.

The moment was captured on a GoPro camera attached to his kayak and has had the world in splits.

Watch the video here:

Mulinder explained that they had seen the seal and giant octopus engaged in a duel for quite some time near their kayaks. After a while, it appeared that the male seal managed to get a grip on the octopus when it suddenly emerged out of the water and struck Mulinder in the face.

