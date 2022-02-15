scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Watch: Biker narrowly escapes being hit by speeding train while trying to cross tracks

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 12:43:28 pm
train accident, biker escapes train accident, train hit bike, biker cross railway gate, train crash bike viral video, indian expressThe young man managed to save himself in the nick of time. (Source: Pexels)

In a shocking moment caught on camera, a biker escaped being hit by a super-fast train in the nick of time. The footage has now gone viral with people calling for stricter actions against those who break railway traffic rules and endanger their lives.

A CCTV footage doing rounds on the internet shows the motorcyclist trying to drive towards the train tracks on the unguarded level crossing. Even as the man tries to cross the tracks, others are seen waiting on the other side of the level crossing.

As the man tries to cross quickly, he is seen losing his balance and stumbling on the tracks. As he sees the approaching train, he scampers away leaving behind his vehicle, only to be completely destroyed by the speeding train.

The man is then seen walking away probably only with some bruising—he was seen limping after escaping the oncoming train.

The clip went viral after it was shared on Twitter by senior journalist Rajendra B. Aklekar. He posted the video along with another one of a similar incident from last year when another biker also escaped without being hurt. “Smithereens 2022… bike and train,” he tweeted.

Although it’s not clear where the incident took place, the timestamp on the CCTV footage shows the incident happened on February 12.

As the video went viral, many underlined how lucky the young man was and asked for severe punishment for people breaking rules. Many lashed out at him for putting his life at risk and urged for stricter rules to ensure such violators do not repeat their mistakes.

