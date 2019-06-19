Toggle Menu
Watch: Cobra in toilet bowl of Bengaluru home rescued safely

Pramod Kumar, a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase, found the cobra in the toilet bowl on early in the morning on June 9. The video of the reptile being rescued has since gone viral.

Not something you would want to see early in your toilet!

In a unusual incident, a Bengaluru man found a cobra in his toilet bowl and the video of the reptile being rescued is now going viral. Pramod Kumar, a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase, found the cobra in the toilet bowl on early in the morning on June 9.

He reached out to a wildlife volunteer team affiliated with the city’s civic body, and an employee identified as Rajesh Kumar M rushed to the location.

Kumar initially tried to take the snake out of the toilet bowl with his bare hands, but was unsuccessful.

He then tried to remove the reptile using some tools and it took nearly 30 minutes before the snake was extricated from the bowl. It was then put in a bag and released into the wild.

Also Read: Snakes inside toilets! Why you should look before you sit

Watch the video here:

