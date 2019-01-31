Watch: Bengali groom arrives on a road roller to tie the knot!

To make his marriage ceremony stand out, a groom in West Bengal chose a mighty road roller for his grand entrance! Yes, deviating slightly from the tradition of arriving in a car, Arka Patra from Krishnagar in state’s Nadia district, chose the heavy three-wheeler for his baraat. Now, videos of his baraat have gone viral.

Videos uploaded on Facebook, mostly by Patra’s friends, show the grand entrance marked with a huge band party and traditional dhaakis. Donning a traditional kurta and dhoti worn by Bengali groom on wedding day, the 30-year-old man is seen smiling on the driver’s seat of the roller, while another man wheels the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

“I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it,” the groom told news agency PTI.

As locals in Krishananagar’s Ukilpara were surprised and amused by the decorated road roller, his newlywed spouse was thrilled about the idea too. Patra said his wife Arundhuti Tarafdar had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her before jumping on the big vehicle.