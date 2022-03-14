Watch: Beachgoers thrown in panic as waterspout turns into tornado

Beachgoers in Florida in the US were left shell shocked as they witnessed a large waterspout moving towards the shore and turning into a tornado.

In videos being widely circulated online, people at Florida’s Fort Myers Beach can be seen in their beach gear screaming and running away from the shore in confusion as a large vortex appears closer to the beach.

Reports said other than minor damage to property last Saturday, there has been no injuries or loss of life. Meteorologist Dylan Federico tweeted that two people came in contact with the waterspout turned tornado but they were safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Crazy video of a waterspout moving onshore at Fort Myers Beach! Getting reports of minor damage to the Lani Kai resort. #flwx 🌪🌪🌪 @NWSTampaBay @spann @StormHour pic.twitter.com/LXo9e7dujt — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) March 12, 2022

Talked to the two people swallowed up. They are fine and not injured. — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) March 12, 2022

This happened to us once in the Bahamas. It didn’t look like it was approaching land until right before it did. No damage, but the wind was much cooler than regular ocean breeze — Elizabeth Davis (@elzdvs) March 12, 2022

Waterspouts are formed by clouds, like a tornado. Dust devils are formed by whirlwinds at the surface. The only real difference between a tornado and a waterspout is ocean vs land. Fortunately, waterspouts are typically weaker than land tornados. — Mike Saltz, NBCT (@filteredsun) March 12, 2022

That is cool! It looks like it passed right over a couple of people. They have a cool tale to tell. 😃 — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) March 12, 2022

Lisa Wanjiku, a waitress at a local beachfront restaurant, told the News-Press, “I was just trying to check out a patch at a table because it started to rain a little heavy. When I turned around it was picking up chairs and strollers, and trashcans were flying all over the place. It was a scary commotion with everybody, but it was also shocking to see tourists still standing out on the beach because they didn’t understand what was going on.”

A waterspout is a vortex, often shaped as a funnel, that rotates over water bodies. When these vortexes move over the land they turn into a tornado. As per the Comprehensive Glossary of Weather written by Michael Branick, “Waterspouts are most common over tropical or subtropical waters.” They are usually weak and do not cause any storm-like weather conditions.

In past videos of dramatic waterspouts in Oklahoma and Malaysia went viral on social media.