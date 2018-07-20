WATCH: Barack Obama dances in Kenya with grandmother; video goes viral

Barack Obama dancing to traditional African music has the Internet hooked. (Source: YouTube) Barack Obama dancing to traditional African music has the Internet hooked. (Source: YouTube)

Former US president Barack Obama’s presidency may have come to an end in 2016, but he’s still popular among the masses. Recently, Obama was in Kenya where he not only won hearts with his eloquent speech on Nelson Mandela but also slayed it with his amazing dance moves. And the cherry on the cake was his 96-year-old grandmother, who also joined while he was dancing.

Obama was visiting the African nation to commemorate and deliver a lecture on Nelson Mandela’s centenary birth celebration. But before that, he made a quick stop to support his half-sister Dr Auma Obama, who opened a sports and vocational resource centre in Siaya County, Kenya. During the event, as performers were singing on the stage, he couldn’t help but groove a little to the traditional tribal music as he was sitting in the front row. Soon the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

The videos of president Obama dancing in Kenya just made me so happy 😂😩 — Vanessa ✨ (@PlanetFlawless_) July 17, 2018

Woaaaaaaa a loud shout for @BarackObama .Love you lots for this lovely dance hugs to your granny … https://t.co/QK5VOoqpoq — Deepti Sutaria (BJP) (@DVSutaria) July 19, 2018

@BarackObama My daughter and I would get up to dance with you as well! https://t.co/ijDbNiFKQw — deirdreryan (@deirdreryan) July 19, 2018

God I miss that man! 😭 Even if he dance like a goof 🤣! @BarackObama You’re a star! Your Father’s beautiful family must have been so happy to spend time with you, their son! 😍 — Laura Fiona Rose 🌤🌊❄️⚖️ (@RoseLarafiona) July 18, 2018

My heart feels a little lighter seeing that! Thanks – a much needed 5 second break from all the nonsense now 😎 — Hannah Salvidge (@hanhan44) July 18, 2018

Miss him so much. Always gives me a smile. pic.twitter.com/emYVCcSvQR — yoli (@CarmenL27018925) July 18, 2018

I love me a good “Dad Dance”. Lord, this warms my heart. Happy, now suddenly very sad. I am a bundle of emotions lately. Wondering if it could get a hug from him if I asked nicely. Sigh. Coffee ☕ needed. — stephanie (@migrama) July 18, 2018

Earlier this week, Michelle Obama too left fans cheering for her as she along with her daughters were seen dancing at a Beyonce concert in Paris.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd