Friday, July 20, 2018

WATCH: Barack Obama dances in Kenya with grandmother; video goes viral

Obama was in Kenya to support support his half-sister Dr Auma Obama, who opened a sports and vocational resource centre in Siaya County. There he wowed the audience with his dancing moves and sweet gestures.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2018 8:43:13 pm
barack obama, obama dance in kenya, barack obama dance with grandma, obama dance videos, viralvideo, viral news, trending news, indian express Barack Obama dancing to traditional African music has the Internet hooked. (Source: YouTube)

Former US president Barack Obama’s presidency may have come to an end in 2016, but he’s still popular among the masses. Recently, Obama was in Kenya where he not only won hearts with his eloquent speech on Nelson Mandela but also slayed it with his amazing dance moves. And the cherry on the cake was his 96-year-old grandmother, who also joined while he was dancing.

Obama was visiting the African nation to commemorate and deliver a lecture on Nelson Mandela’s centenary birth celebration. But before that, he made a quick stop to support his half-sister Dr Auma Obama, who opened a sports and vocational resource centre in Siaya County, Kenya. During the event, as performers were singing on the stage, he couldn’t help but groove a little to the traditional tribal music as he was sitting in the front row. Soon the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Twitterati had to say:

Earlier this week, Michelle Obama too left fans cheering for her as she along with her daughters were seen dancing at a Beyonce concert in Paris.

