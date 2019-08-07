Watch: Mumbai driver takes rickshaw on railway platform to help woman in labour

In a bid to help a pregnant woman in labour, an auto rickshaw driver took his vehicle on a railway platform to pick her up and transport her to hospital. The incident reportedly took place at the Virar railway station on the Western line of the Mumbai’s suburban railway network earlier this week when heavy rains hit the city.

In a video now going viral, the three-wheeler is seen speeding on the edge of the platform past crowds even as a train waited at the platform. The driver, identified as Sagar Gawad, came to the station to pick up the pregnant woman and transport her to a nearby hospital.

According to news agency ANI, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) didn’t arrest the helpful driver as the “lady was in extreme labour pain, but he was later arrested and released with a warning by the court”.

#WATCH Mumbai:Auto-rickshaw driver took rickshaw on platform at Virar Railway Station on Aug4 to pick a pregnant woman to take her to the hospital.RPF didn’t arrest him immediately as the “lady was in extreme labour pain,but he was later arrested&released with a warning by court” pic.twitter.com/eckppwGtr2 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

According to a local daily, the would-be mother was going to a hospital in Mumbai but went into labour before the train departed. The rickshaw driver was called by the police personnel but he unexpectedly drove the vehicle on to the platform.

Gawad was booked by the police and had to appear before a local court, where all charges were dismissed after the judge was told what had happened.