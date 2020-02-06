Watch: Australian reporter screams after snake on her shoulder attacks mic repeatedly

People were very impressed how she handled it and many said they wouldn’t do it no matter what. People were very impressed how she handled it and many said they wouldn’t do it no matter what.

An Australian journalist recently had to shoot a segment with a live snake on her shoulder. Naturally, both reptile and woman were not very comfortable, and when the snake attacked her microphone multiple times the journalist screamed.

Channel 9 reporter Sarah Cawte was reporting on snake safety and a non-venomous carpet python was placed on her shoulder. But every time she tried to speak, the snake can be seen examining the mic in her hands closely and biting it.

Cawte, who initially seemed worried, managed to retain her compsure and record her statement. “Snakes are more scared of you, then you are of them,” she said in the clip.

Watch the video here:

People praised the journalist for being “very professional” and wondered how she still could finish her job despite being so scared. Here are some reactions:

Oh my gosh @sarahcawte !! Yikes times 100!! Well handled! — Dominique Loudon (@dloudon9) February 6, 2020

Love this, snakes 🐍 are more scared of us than we are of them, I don’t think this reporter believes what she is saying 😆 — Mathew Davies (@mathew92davies) February 6, 2020

Brave woman. Deserves a raise and a bonus. — Atif Ishaque (@atifishaqueMO) February 6, 2020

What a pro!! She actually managed to still do her job 🤣👑 — danika (@danika_l) February 6, 2020

Omg I would literally die – I can’t even watch that — Chris (@chrisprestage) February 6, 2020

NO.. I repeat.. NO AMOUNT OF MONEY, would have me do that 😩 — Charlotte (@charlotteukcity) February 6, 2020

And she is saying ‘snakes are more affraid of you…😂 — Zielony 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@Zielonyornot) February 6, 2020

Speaking on the Today show Cawte said that the snake bit the microphone near her arm and she was afraid of being bitten. But what really made things worse was the fact that her cameraman and the snake handler were nonchalant about it.

“My cameraman and the snake handler just stood there, and they thought it was hilarious,” she said on the show. “It calmed down and I got the shot for my package and as soon as it was done I said to the snake handler, ‘Get it off me’ because I didn’t want it on me any longer.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd