Watch: Man gives mouth-to-mouth, ‘CPR’ to save lizard that fell in beer

The man was seen tapping the lizard on the chest with his finger to bring it back to life. The man was seen tapping the lizard on the chest with his finger to bring it back to life.

When a lizard fell into his beer, an Australian man initially thought it was a prank but then went out of his way to ensure it survived.

The man identified just as Brett had bought a few pints at a local bar and initially thought the staff at The Amble Inn at Corindi Beach in New South Wales were playing a prank on him when he spotted what looked like a lizard in a mug.

When staff insisted that the lizard had fallen in by mistake, the man sprang into action to save the reptile.

The man performed what looked like CPR and even gave it mouth-to-mouth to revive the lizard. Now, the video of his rescue act is going viral.

This Aussie hero saved a gecko that drowned in his beer. #9Today pic.twitter.com/hq9ISgv9Av — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 16, 2020

While most praised the man for going out of his way to save the animal, some pointed out the lizard’s inactivity on being fished out was probably a defence mechanism.

