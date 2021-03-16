scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Aurangabad artist whistles Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’

This is not the first time people have managed to capture the essence of a song in a whistle. Here, take a look at some of the many videos where people have aced the tunes whistling.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 7:55:19 pm
Aurangabad artist whistles Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’, song whistle, artist whistling, whistling song, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has gone viral and garnered over 1,000 views. (Source: @dayakamPR/Twitter/ SaregamaMumbai/YouTube)

A video of an Aurangabad artist whistling Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’ has got netizens humming to the tune after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, features artist Yuvraj Patel melodiously whistling the song. Here, take a look:

However, this is not the first time people have managed to capture the essence of a song and perfectly whistled it. Here are other such videos, where singers have whistled mellifluous tunes of popular songs.

Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le — Sadma

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan — Mera Naam Joker

Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon — Mehbooba

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X