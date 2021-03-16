Watch: Aurangabad artist whistles Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral and garnered over 1,000 views. (Source: @dayakamPR/Twitter/ SaregamaMumbai/YouTube)

A video of an Aurangabad artist whistling Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’ has got netizens humming to the tune after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, features artist Yuvraj Patel melodiously whistling the song. Here, take a look:

However, this is not the first time people have managed to capture the essence of a song and perfectly whistled it. Here are other such videos, where singers have whistled mellifluous tunes of popular songs.

Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le — Sadma

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan — Mera Naam Joker

Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon — Mehbooba