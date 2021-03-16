Watch: Aurangabad artist whistles Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’

March 16, 2021 7:55:19 pm
A video of an Aurangabad artist whistling Manna Dey’s song ‘Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen’ has got netizens humming to the tune after it went viral on social media.
The clip, which was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, features artist Yuvraj Patel melodiously whistling the song. Here, take a look:
Artist #YuvrajPatel from #Aurangabad has sung ” ऐ मेरी जोहराजंबी तुझे मालूम नही ” song on a whistle. pic.twitter.com/SYL0SiaXGg
— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) March 16, 2021
However, this is not the first time people have managed to capture the essence of a song and perfectly whistled it. Here are other such videos, where singers have whistled mellifluous tunes of popular songs.
Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le — Sadma
Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan — Mera Naam Joker
Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon — Mehbooba
