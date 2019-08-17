Watch: Argentinian footballer grooves to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’

Bollywood films and music are loved by many people across the globe. Recently, an Argentinian footballer was seen shaking a leg to a popular 90s song, and desi users can’t stop gushing about it.

Roberto Pereyra, who plays for Watford Football Club in the English Premier League, was recently seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic dance number ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’. The young footballer for the English team was seen dancing with TikTok star and actor Radhika Bangia to the 1993 blockbuster hit.

Using his dribbling skills showcased in the football filed, he infused his sporting talents to flaunt his legwork in Bollywood style.

The video was shared by Watford FC on their official Facebook page as part of an initiative to gain Indian fans and followers and was posted on Indian Independence Day. However, this is not the only song Pereyra and Bangia were seen dancing together. The duo was also seen enjoying to Daddy Yankee’s Shaky Shaky.

As part of their campaign to get love from Indian supporters, club captain Troy Deeney was also seen trying Indian desserts. In a video shared by the club, Deeney is seen trying out mouthwatering desi sweets like gulab jamun, jalebi and rasgulla. And the footballers seems to like it all but also had a winner.

The TikTok influencer from India also got to witness an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour in Watford FC locker room on a Premier League matchday!

Watford FC finished 14th in the Premier League in the last season.