Watch: Anupam Kher shares video of SRK’s Nigerian fans recreating DDLJ title track

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a 2018 video of two actors from Nigeria re-enacting the title track Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

“Presenting #Shahrukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge,” Kher wrote on Twitter while sharing the video with a hashtag #MusicIsUniversal. He said the video had been sent to him by the film’s music composer Lalit Pandit.

The video shows the two actors dressed in traditional costumes while lip-syncing to the title track of the 1995 blockbuster film. Instead of the lush mustard fields in the original, the new video was shot in hilly terrain.

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy.🤓🙏😎😍 #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

Many pointed out that the video had originated from Nigeria, and not Kenya, as Kher had said in his tweet.

They are Nigerians, Sirji https://t.co/ufWPEVsJpi — ali nuhu (@alinuhu) September 12, 2019

People pointed out that the man in the video was a known Shah Rukh Khan fan known as Ibrahim Shah Rukh Khan, and has recreated other popular songs by the actor.

“He is a Kannywood Producer and MC at d same time,” tweeted Usman Solo. Solo runs one of Nigeria’s most popular Bollywood fan pages and shared another video of the superfan online to prove his point.

Watch Another Video of him 👇 pic.twitter.com/rc65qZnpPg — 🅄🅂🄼🄰🄽 🅂🄾🄻🄾🇳🇬 (@UsmanSolo) September 12, 2019

The video was originally posted online in January 2018 by a popular Nigerian page on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time SRK’s fans from Nigeria have taken social media by storm. Last year, a video of a group of singers went viral singing many of the actor’s songs and it was appreciated by the actor and other fans.