Watch: ‘Dancing’ stray dog steals the show at Mexican wedding parade

A dog is wowing people around the world after it stole the show at a wedding parade in Mexico’s Oaxaca city. The dog, a stray, jumps around a woman carrying a basket of flowers on her head and other participants in the parade, and the footage has created lot of buzz on Facebook and Reddit.

In the video, as a wedding parade makes its way down a street, the enthusiastic dog is seen dancing around the participants in the parade despite the sound of fireworks and drums. The parades are usually held in the cobblestone streets of San Miguel de Allende, with larger-than-life papier mache mojigangas (giant puppets).

And as the puppets of the bride and groom, along with other members of the family danced at the celebrations, the dog joined them. Guests and onlookers clicked photos and videos of the excited dog, and one of them went viral this week.

Watch the video here:

According to local Mexican news, the dog is a regular at public events in the city and often joins in parades. Incidentally, Mexico is believed to have the largest population of stray dogs in Latin America.