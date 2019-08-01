Adorable video of wild grey seal shaking hands with diver melts hearts online

Toggle Menu
As the video went viral, Burville shared his other interaction with grey seals informing netizens that they shouldn't reach out to or disturb seals when they are hauled out.

The man shared many adorable videos of the wild grey seals to start a conversation about the sea animal’s conservation. (Source: Ben Burville/ Youtube)

An adorable moment between a seal and a scuba diver is melting hearts online. A deep-sea diver, Ben Burville, who specialises in filming UK marine life, shared the moment on Twitter, where the seal not only appears to shake hands with him but also responds to head scratches and tickles.

The video shows a wild grey seal, which is primarily found in the North Sea, approaching the man, a doctor by profession. Describing the incident as one of “mutual trust”, Burville wrote on Twitter, “He is not a pet or tame. Yet despite this, he chooses to trust. He chooses to initiate interaction with a human.”

Watch the video here:

The sweet encounter filmed off the Northumberland coast, in the UK, has struck a chord with many nature lovers. As the video went viral, Burville shared his other interactions with grey seals, cautioning netizens that they shouldn’t reach out to or disturb seals when they are hauled out. “Only when underwater do they feel at ease,” he said, adding “BUT do not approach seals if they are lying motionless in gulleys or on the seabed -they are sleeping!”

He shared other adorable videos to raise awareness of how the seal population was declining.

Check out other videos shared by him here:

