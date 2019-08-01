Adorable video of wild grey seal shaking hands with diver melts hearts online

An adorable moment between a seal and a scuba diver is melting hearts online. A deep-sea diver, Ben Burville, who specialises in filming UK marine life, shared the moment on Twitter, where the seal not only appears to shake hands with him but also responds to head scratches and tickles.

The video shows a wild grey seal, which is primarily found in the North Sea, approaching the man, a doctor by profession. Describing the incident as one of “mutual trust”, Burville wrote on Twitter, “He is not a pet or tame. Yet despite this, he chooses to trust. He chooses to initiate interaction with a human.”

Watch the video here:

WATCH: A playful gray seal appears to ‘shake hands’ with an underwater cameraman pic.twitter.com/h0TjESnnoI — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 31, 2019

The sweet encounter filmed off the Northumberland coast, in the UK, has struck a chord with many nature lovers. As the video went viral, Burville shared his other interactions with grey seals, cautioning netizens that they shouldn’t reach out to or disturb seals when they are hauled out. “Only when underwater do they feel at ease,” he said, adding “BUT do not approach seals if they are lying motionless in gulleys or on the seabed -they are sleeping!”

He shared other adorable videos to raise awareness of how the seal population was declining.

Check out other videos shared by him here:

Rare seals – 38% of the world population of grey seals can be found around the UK coast -latest estimate of 150,000 grey seals breed around UK.

Less grey seals in world than African elephants! (c. 395K vs 415K)

Protect & respect #wildlife @Seasaver @SealScotland https://t.co/zooPY1j4Xm — Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) July 29, 2019