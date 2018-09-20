Vladimir Putin fires three ‘Kill Shots’ using new Kalashnikov rifle

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired five shots with the Kalashnikov-designed Chukavin sniper’s rifle known as the SVCh-308. (Source: AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin fired five shots with the Kalashnikov-designed Chukavin sniper’s rifle known as the SVCh-308. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off his deadly skills when a video of the politician testing a sniper rifle surfaced on the Internet. According to a DailyMail report, the footage shows the 65-year-old hitting the head, liver and abdomen of a static target at 1,968 feet at the Patriot Park in Moscow.

The five shots fired by Putin were with the Kalashnikov-designed Chukavin sniper’s rifle known as the SVCh-308. He fired a total of five shots, but only three hit the target. However, the three shots by Putin were accurate enough to kill, the same report stated.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the Russian President, dressed in a black suit and tie, takes aim with the sniper rifle and hits the target. The politician was visiting the military-themed park, where he laid the foundation stone for a Russian Orthodox Church, South China Morning Post reported.

