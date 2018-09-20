Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Vladimir Putin fires three 'Kill Shots' using new Kalashnikov rifle

Vladimir Putin fires three ‘Kill Shots’ using new Kalashnikov rifle

The five shots fired by Putin were with the Kalashnikov-designed Chukavin sniper's rifle known as the SVCh-308. He fired a total of five shots, but only three hit the target. However, the three shots by Putin were accurate enough to kill, the same report stated.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 4:34:02 pm
Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin fires sniper, Vladimir Putin fires sniper in Moscow, Russia, Russian president, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin fired five shots with the Kalashnikov-designed Chukavin sniper’s rifle known as the SVCh-308. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off his deadly skills when a video of the politician testing a sniper rifle surfaced on the Internet. According to a DailyMail report, the footage shows the 65-year-old hitting the head, liver and abdomen of a static target at 1,968 feet at the Patriot Park in Moscow.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the Russian President, dressed in a black suit and tie, takes aim with the sniper rifle and hits the target. The politician was visiting the military-themed park, where he laid the foundation stone for a Russian Orthodox Church, South China Morning Post reported.

