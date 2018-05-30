Virender Sehwag shared a video of an elderly woman standing on a swing and riding it fearlessly

If you call yourself an adventure junkie and is not half as brave as this elderly woman here, you are not an adventure junkie. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) If you call yourself an adventure junkie and is not half as brave as this elderly woman here, you are not an adventure junkie. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag might be one of the best cricketers who have played for the Indian cricket team, but cut to Twitter, he also happens to be one with the wittiest clap-backs. Known for his brand of tongue-in-cheek humour, witty birthday wishes and fun ‘marriage advice’, Sehwag uses his Twitter handle to interact with his fans, followers and friends in a casual manner. This time, he has shared a video of an old woman standing on a swing and riding it fearlessly. The elderly woman is seen going high up in the swing, a stunt that many of us would be scared to pull even when we were kids with not much care about the world. Nothing less than a ‘khatron ke khiladi’ herself, if this woman’s video doesn’t lead you to challenge your basophobia (fear of falling) and acrophobia (fear of heights), then we really don’t know what will! Watch the video here.

Forever young. Amazing grandma ! pic.twitter.com/M8OHrA8d6h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2018

Inspired or not?!

