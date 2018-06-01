VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s hilarious take on ‘when mother-in-law suddenly appears’ leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

Many Twitter users wanted to know if Virender Sehwag ever faced a similar situation. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter) Many Twitter users wanted to know if Virender Sehwag ever faced a similar situation. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Beyond the cricket field, Virender Sehwag’s masterstrokes on Twitter are equally captivating and entertaining. From his quirky birthday wishes to rib-tickling puns and jokes, the veteran cricketer is a social media star in his own right. Sharing a funny tidbit about marriage, the ace batsman posted a clip to show how things change when mothers-in-law are around, which left Twitterati in splits.

Well, this is not the only time he has spoken about marriage. Remember his amazing gyaan and funde when it comes to the department of marriage and tips to find marital bliss? In the clip that he recently shared, a man can be seen giving pedicure to his wife when suddenly her “mother-in-law appears”. The way the romantic gesture swiftly turns into a damage control measure left people ROFL-ing.

Watch the video here.

When your mother-in law suddenly appears pic.twitter.com/tLCdF29Nhf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 1, 2018

Tweeple found the clip way too relatable and a few asked if Sehwag too faces the same problem.

i think sir you had experienced like this😂 — Kunj patel (@kunjpatel9898) June 1, 2018

Sabka yahi haal hai sir.. what about you.. ???😊😊 — sameer (@drsam06) June 1, 2018

The fear of Mother-in-Law is the same everywhere 🤪🤣🤪🤣 — Shatakshi (@shatakshi_1) June 1, 2018

Bhai ya viru paji hi nahi krta balki har 1k married man krta h — sohit gahlawat (@sohitinld) June 1, 2018

Have you been this situation ever? — सीधी बात, नो बकवास (@Iampatriot1) June 1, 2018

In a 2016 video, which seems to be a part of his web series called ‘Viru ke funde’, he can be heard sharing his piece of mind on how to deal with mothers-in-law when one of his friends told him he is not very fond of his mother-in-law. Calling it “simple”, he asked him to “ignore, listen to it and then forget about it” just like he used to when he used to speak to people from Australia.

