VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s hilarious take on ‘when mother-in-law suddenly appears’ leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Virender Sehwag posted a small clip that shows a man giving pedicure to his wife when suddenly her “mother-in-law appears”. The way the romantic gesture swiftly turned into a damage control measure left people ROFL-ing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 3:51:11 pm
Many Twitter users wanted to know if Virender Sehwag ever faced a similar situation. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)
Beyond the cricket field, Virender Sehwag’s masterstrokes on Twitter are equally captivating and entertaining. From his quirky birthday wishes to rib-tickling puns and jokes, the veteran cricketer is a social media star in his own right. Sharing a funny tidbit about marriage, the ace batsman posted a clip to show how things change when mothers-in-law are around, which left Twitterati in splits.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag cracks an ‘upgrade’ joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after Miss Nigeria 2013

Well, this is not the only time he has spoken about marriage. Remember his amazing gyaan and funde when it comes to the department of marriage and tips to find marital bliss? In the clip that he recently shared, a man can be seen giving pedicure to his wife when suddenly her “mother-in-law appears”. The way the romantic gesture swiftly turns into a damage control measure left people ROFL-ing.

Watch the video here.

Tweeple found the clip way too relatable and a few asked if Sehwag too faces the same problem.

In a 2016 video, which seems to be a part of his web series called ‘Viru ke funde’, he can be heard sharing his piece of mind on how to deal with mothers-in-law when one of his friends told him he is not very fond of his mother-in-law. Calling it “simple”, he asked him to “ignore, listen to it and then forget about it” just like he used to when he used to speak to people from Australia.

