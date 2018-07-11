WATCH: Virender Sehwag is quite impressed with ‘Messi ka Chacha’

Virender Sehwag shared a video that will surely impress football fans. (Source: Virendersehwag/Twitter) Virender Sehwag shared a video that will surely impress football fans. (Source: Virendersehwag/Twitter)

When it comes to social media, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has often impressed many with his wit. Whether it was the recent punny birthday wish to Sunil Gavaskar or the meme he posted for Chris Gayle after his stormy century against SunRisers Hyderabad during the IPL. Yet again, keeping up with the FIFA World Cup craze the legendary cricketer has tweeted a video of a man who has managed to impress the avid tweeter.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Forget France, England, Croatia, here is the man #FRABEL.” The 30-second video is of a man who skillfully managed to kick a football through a small window of a house.

Wondering what we are talking about? Watch the video here:

Forget France , England, Croatia, here is the man #FRABEL pic.twitter.com/pzBkC4LNTn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 11, 2018

Sehwag also posted the video on his Instagram page with hashtag #MessikeChacha. Seems like the former cricketer is quite impressed. What about you?

